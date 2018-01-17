Homicides

Suspect facing charges in deaths of homeless man, woman

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2018 - 4:45 am
 

A suspect is facing two murder charges in connection with the December shooting deaths of a homeless man and woman.

Alfred Windhelm, 53, and Rhonda Ballow, 27, were found dead Dec. 27 behind a business in the 2900 block of West Washington Avenue where they had set up a camp in a loading dock area.

Police said it appeared the shooter fired six to eight continuous shots while walking toward the pair.

Michael Thompson, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two charges of murder with a deadly weapon.



