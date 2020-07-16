Suspect in 2 Henderson killings extradited to Clark County

Two years after he was arrested in California, a suspect in a Henderson double-homicide investigation has been extradited to Clark County, Henderson police said.

Roger Tindell (Henderson Police Department)

Two years after he opened fire on San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies and was arrested in California, a suspect in a Henderson double-homicide investigation has been extradited to Clark County, Henderson police announced Thursday.

Roger Tindell, 38, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

Tindell was arrested on unrelated charges in October 2018 in California, where he remained until he was extradited to Nevada this week, the Henderson Police Department said.

On Oct. 13, 2018, the department announced in a news release that Tindell was a suspect in a double homicide that happened the day before on Forest Street, near Major Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

Police announced then that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had arrested Tindell on “charges unrelated to the referenced murders.”

The Sheriff’s Department said at the time that deputies were called to reports of a shooting at a home in Yucca Valley, California, early on Oct. 17, 2018.

When authorities arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Tindell left the scene, fleeing in a silver BMW with a woman who was armed, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies tried to pull the BMW over, Tindell allegedly sped off, leading them on a chase through Southern California’s Yucca and Morongo valleys. During the chase, Tindell shot at the deputies, prompting them to fire back, authorities said.

Tindell streamed video of the chase on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed in 2018.

Days before, Henderson police had been called to a home on the 400 block of Forest Street to conduct a welfare check.

The victims, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Robin McComb, 40, and Mellisa Mason, 28, were found with apparent head injuries, Henderson police said.

Further information was not immediately available on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

