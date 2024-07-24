Suspect in custody in connection with fatal downtown shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man in downtown Las Vegas.

May fatal shooting may have been retaliation for 2022 killing, police say

Karsten Merrick, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. May 8 on the 800 block of South 6th Street, between Gass and Hoover avenues. Officers found a man in his 60s bleeding from his wounds. Medical personnel responded and ultimately pronounced his dead at the scene.

