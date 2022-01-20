61°F
Suspect jailed in death of woman who walked into hospital with gunshot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2022 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2022 - 9:50 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a woman who walked into a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night and later died, police said.

Police believe the shooting was related to domestic violence, and that the woman entered an undisclosed hospital at about 5:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Younger.

He said the shooting occurred at a home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue.

On Thursday police confirmed that Jaquan Mott, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

