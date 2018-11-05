Suspect killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

A 19-year-old man believed to be one of several people involved in a gang-related attack in North Las Vegas that left an 11-year-old girl dead last week, has been identified.

Bullet holes mark the windows of a house in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street in North Las Vegas that was hit by gunfire, killing an 11-year-old girl on Thursday night, Nov. 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Guy Lee Banks III of Las Vegas. His death on Saturday at University Medical Center of a single gunshot wound to the head was ruled a homicide.

Police were called at about 9:40 p.m. on Thursday to investigate reports of gunshots in the neighborhood in the far northeast valley near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road.

Five family members were in the house at 6705 Courtney Michelle St. when multiple gunmen opened fire on the residence. Angelina Juliana Erives, 11, was the only one struck. She died at the UMC that night of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was also ruled a homicide.

Police believe the gunmen were involved in a gang dispute and targeted the wrong house.

North Las Vegas police said at a news briefing on Friday that Banks was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting and fired with his legally owned handgun at a vehicle fleeing the scene. Assistant Chief Pamela Ojeda said the neighbor who shot the suspect is cooperating with investigators and is currently not facing charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

