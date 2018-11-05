Homicides

Suspect killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2018 - 9:34 am
 

A 19-year-old man believed to be one of several people involved in a gang-related attack in North Las Vegas that left an 11-year-old girl dead last week, has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Guy Lee Banks III of Las Vegas. His death on Saturday at University Medical Center of a single gunshot wound to the head was ruled a homicide.

Police were called at about 9:40 p.m. on Thursday to investigate reports of gunshots in the neighborhood in the far northeast valley near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road.

Five family members were in the house at 6705 Courtney Michelle St. when multiple gunmen opened fire on the residence. Angelina Juliana Erives, 11, was the only one struck. She died at the UMC that night of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was also ruled a homicide.

Police believe the gunmen were involved in a gang dispute and targeted the wrong house.

North Las Vegas police said at a news briefing on Friday that Banks was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting and fired with his legally owned handgun at a vehicle fleeing the scene. Assistant Chief Pamela Ojeda said the neighbor who shot the suspect is cooperating with investigators and is currently not facing charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
11-year-old girl shot, killed in North Las Vegas
An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by gunfire Thursday night during a shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police on deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt briefs the media about a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead on Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest
Stephan Bonnar arrested for DUI in Nevada.
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss
Family members of murder victims talk about their loss. Susan Nash, 52, was killed in a shooting along with her daughter and one of her three sons on Sunday night. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Sayegh Cold Case Turns 40
Cary Sayegh was abducted from the playground of the Albert Einstein Hebrew Day School in Las Vegas in 1978. His body has never been found. (File Photo)
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like