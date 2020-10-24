Suspect throws 2-month-old from 2nd floor, police say

A man is accused of killing his daughter by throwing the 2-month-old infant from a second-floor balcony on Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

(Getty Images)

A man is accused of throwing his 2-month-old daughter from an apartment complex balcony, killing the infant on Saturday morning during a domestic disturbance in southeast Las Vegas, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that her infant had been “thrown off of a balcony,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Saturday morning. The baby’s father was later arrested after allegedly lighting the apartment on fire, fleeing from the scene and being involved in two crashes, he said.

When police arrived at the apartment complex at 10115 Jeffreys Street, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, “they found the mother holding the child in a parking lot,” Spencer said. The infant girl was taken to St. Rose Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the man and woman were involved in a “domestic disturbance” in the apartment, and the father “grabbed the child from the mother, walked outside and threw the baby from the second story balcony onto the asphalt below,” Spencer said.

Before police arrived, the man allegedly lit the apartment on fire. Detectives believe the family dog may have died in the blaze, Spencer said.

The father then drove away and was involved in a hit-and-run crash “directly in front of the apartment complex,” he said.

He was then involved in a second crash, which was a rollover, on the 215 Beltway at the McCarran International Airport connector, Spencer said.

He fled the scene of the second crash and abandoned his car near the airport. After a chase inside the airport, he was arrested by police, Spencer said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with injuries from the crashes, and to be evaluated for narcotics use. He will face a murder charge, Spencer said.

It was unclear if anyone else was injured in the two crashes. The baby will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

