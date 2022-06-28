Teen arrested in east Las Vegas homicide

The man was arrested in connection with the death of Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36.

Alonzo Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting last week in east Las Vegas.

Alonzo Brown was booked on one count of murder and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.

Brown was arrested in the death of Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, who was shot early Thursday near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Brown and Chaparro-Montalvo were in a fight when Brown opened fire and ran off.

It was unclear Tuesday how Brown was identified as a suspect.

