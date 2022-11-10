61°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Teen arrested in northeast valley killing said he was defending sister

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Updated November 10, 2022 - 1:19 pm
Yobani Fierro (Metropolitan Police Department)

An 18-year-old arrested in connection with a homicide last month in northeast Las Vegas shot a man to defend his sister, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

Yobani Fierro was booked on charges of murder, discharging a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder.

Victor Iniguez, 38, of North Las Vegas died early on Oct. 29 after a shooting the night before at a house on the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Iniguez went to the house to confront a woman Iniguez believed had stolen money from his friend, according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Fierro, the woman’s brother, arrived during the fight and shot Iniguez, police said.

The woman had warned her two brothers that Iniguez was sending her threatening texts regarding the money, but she denied asking Fierro to come over.

The Criminal Apprehension Team, which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police departments, arrested Fierro around 2 p.m. Tuesday at his apartment, at 3301 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas, according to the arrest report.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

