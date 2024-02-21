50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Teen suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 8:19 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A 16-year-old teen was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The teen was arrested Saturday by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for multiple felony charges to include open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Two people were robbed at gunpoint around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 26 while in the garage of a home on the 5200 block of Greene Lane. The victims chased the robbery suspects to the 5200 block of Garden Lane, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, where a fight occurred, according to police.

During the fight, both robbery victims were shot, and 30-year-old Juan Negron Mex died at the scene. The other person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investiga ...
Telles due in court a month before trial
By / RJ

The former elected official accused of in the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter is due in court Wednesday, about a month before he is set to face a jury in his murder trial.

More stories
13 pit bulls euthanized, including 8 puppies, after owner is mauled to death
13 pit bulls euthanized, including 8 puppies, after owner is mauled to death
Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings
Detroit pizza, Hawaiian classics among recent restaurant openings
Telles due in court a month before trial
Telles due in court a month before trial
Esther’s Kitchen delays opening date for new downtown location
Esther’s Kitchen delays opening date for new downtown location
1 dead, 2 injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash
1 dead, 2 injured in south Las Vegas Valley crash
SEIU to file charges, claims county failed to turn over requested info
SEIU to file charges, claims county failed to turn over requested info