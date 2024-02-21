Teen suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting

A 16-year-old teen was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month in the south Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The teen was arrested Saturday by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for multiple felony charges to include open murder with a deadly weapon and robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Two people were robbed at gunpoint around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 26 while in the garage of a home on the 5200 block of Greene Lane. The victims chased the robbery suspects to the 5200 block of Garden Lane, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, where a fight occurred, according to police.

During the fight, both robbery victims were shot, and 30-year-old Juan Negron Mex died at the scene. The other person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

