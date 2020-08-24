Teenager fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas during altercation
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in the northeast valley on Sunday afternoon.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. along Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Nellis Boulevard, near Nellis Air Force Base.
A “male juvenile in his late teens” was on the sidewalk and headed north along Las Vegas Boulevard, Spencer said, when three “male juveniles” approached him. There was an altercation, and at least one gunshot was fired.
The teen was transported to University Medical Center, where he died, Spencer said.
The three juveniles were seen fleeing the area.
Anyone with information is urged to email homicide@lvmpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
