Texts tie alleged dealer to fatal OD of pregnant Las Vegas woman

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who police said provided a pregnant woman with the drugs that caused her overdose was arrested on a warrant Wednesday and booked on a second-degree murder charge.

Allan Moore, 56, additionally faces two counts of drug trafficking. Police said he was the only person in the woman’s phone who was texting about “roxy,” a street name for oxycodone.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the arrest warrant, was six weeks pregnant when she died early on Dec. 9, 2021. Her mother told police that the woman collapsed on the stairs and was turning blue before she was rushed to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, according to the arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and a straw in the woman’s bedroom and texts between her and Moore between August and Dec. 8.

The coroner later ruled that the woman died from drug toxicity of fentanyl and cocaine. Her toxicology report showed 19 nanograms of fentanyl, according to the warrant.

Moore denied knowing the woman or ever texting with her but told police he purchased pills from a supplier in California and sold them in Las Vegas.

Texts showed that on Dec. 5 the woman ordered $200 worth of cocaine from a number registered to Moore, according to the arrest warrant.

