Tips sought after North Las Vegas police find body in desert

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found in the desert Monday morning in the northeast valley.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Clark R. Petersen Boulevard after receiving a call about a person lying in the desert, according to a statement Thursday from the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers found the body of a man, believed to be 25-35 years old, dead from “unknown causes.” The death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or vehicles observed in the area is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

