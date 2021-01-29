52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Tips sought after North Las Vegas police find body in desert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found in the desert Monday morning in the northeast valley.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Clark R. Petersen Boulevard after receiving a call about a person lying in the desert, according to a statement Thursday from the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers found the body of a man, believed to be 25-35 years old, dead from “unknown causes.” The death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or vehicles observed in the area is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
2
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
3
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
4
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
5
Chilly Thursday forecast before rain, snow enter Las Vegas on Friday
Chilly Thursday forecast before rain, snow enter Las Vegas on Friday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST