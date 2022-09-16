TV show to feature Las Vegas homicide suspect

Erick Rangel-Ibarra will be profiled on a show airing next week on Investigation Discovery.

An age-progressed photo of Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the August 2020 death of Lesly Palacio of Las Vegas. The case will be featured on the TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh." (Warner Bros. Discovery)

This image taken from video shows Erick Rangel-Ibarra, a suspect in the August 2020 death of Lesly Palacio of Las Vegas. The case will be featured on the TV show "In Pursuit with John Walsh." (Warner Bros. Discovery)

A man suspected in a Las Vegas homicide will be featured on national television next week.

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” will air an episode on Erick Rangel-Ibarra Wednesday at 9 p.m. titled “Evil Deception,” according to a statement from Investigation Discovery.

Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, are accused of killing Lesly Palacio, 22, in August 2020, dragging her out of a southeast Las Vegas home and dumping her body in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park, police said at the time.

A year later, Rangel was sentenced to two years in prison for helping hide Palacio’s body. It was the maximum sentence he could face after pleading guilty to destroying evidence and being an accessory to commit murder, both gross misdemeanors.

The men drove to Mexico, and Rangel later returned and surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at a border crossing in San Diego, telling authorities that he had been with his son but they had split up.

His son remains a fugitive.

Rangel-Ibarra is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 173 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his ear of California, a tattoo on his chest of a skull, and a tattoo on his left wrist of a “Dragon Ball Z image,” police said.

Anyone with information about Palacio’s death may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

