Utah man arrested in death of late Clark County judge’s ex-spouse

A 64-year-old Utah man has been extradited to Reno to face a murder charge in the April death of the ex-husband of a controversial Clark County judge who died in 2014.

Mark Burkett of Big Water, Utah, was booked into the Washoe County Jail Monday on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Burkett was arrested in southern Utah on July 2 on a fugitive warrant. He’s suspected of killing 60-year-old Edward Halverson, whose body was found April 2 outside a northwest Reno home. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Halverson served prison time after he was convicted of hitting his then-wife, Elizabeth Halverson, in the head with a frying pan in 2008.

The late judge was removed from the bench in Las Vegas in November 2008 for courtroom misconduct, including falling asleep during proceedings.

Elizabeth LaMacchia was married to Edward Halverson and using his name when she was elected and sworn in to the newly created judicial post in January 2007.

As a Clark County District Court judge, Halverson served fewer than five turmoil-filled months before she was suspended with her $130,000-per-year salary. Eighteen more months of accusations and public hearings followed before she was removed from her elected position by the state Commission on Judicial Discipline and banned from ever serving again as a judge. By then, she had filed for re-election.

Halverson, who once served as a law clerk for the chief judge with whom she later clashed, blamed the allegations against her on vindictive colleagues and disgruntled staff. She told the commission that she didn’t feel safe in the courthouse.

She was accused of falling asleep during proceedings, tainting juries resulting in at least two mistrials, treating staff members like personal servants and making false statements.

Halverson was obese and used a motorized scooter and supplemental oxygen. She was accused of making her courtroom bailiff massage her back, fetch a blanket when she napped, put shoes on her feet and tend her oxygen supply.

The commission was told she also had her court clerk swear in Edward Halverson to testify about whether he completed chores at home.

When the bailiff who complained about her was reassigned, Halverson hired her own guards and let them bypass courthouse security. She called 911 to summon Las Vegas police when court administrators tried to enter her office.

She divorced Edward Halverson and returned to using her family name after he was convicted of hitting her with a frying pan during a domestic argument in 2008. Edward Halverson was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison.

