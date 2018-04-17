Venetian exec killed at company picnic at Las Vegas park ID’d

The Venetian employee killed Sunday after a co-worker allegedly opened fire at a company picnic was the vice president of casino operations.

Mia Banks (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)

Mia Banks, 54, died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

The resort’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., is offering $50,000 to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of the man police suspect of killing her and injuring another employee.

Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games at The Venetian, also was wounded in the shooting and remained hospitalized in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Monday. Banks and Rodriguez worked at The Venetian since it opened in 1999.

Police called the shooting, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, a targeted act of workplace violence.

“He had planned his attack and targeted his victims,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Capt. Robert Plummer said Tuesday of the suspect, 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel. Police said the 15-year employee was described as disgruntled.

Metro assigned more officers to patrol The Venetian in the aftermath of the shooting, police spokesman Jay Rivera said.

“Mia and Hector have been part of the fabric of The Venetian since our opening,” Las Vegas Sands Corp. said in statement Tuesday. “They have demonstrated the very best of The Venetian and The Palazzo as leaders and as members of our Las Vegas community.”

Armed and dangerous

A multiagency manhunt continued Tuesday for Wrobel, described as a 5-foot-9 white man weighing about 197 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and, at the time of the shooting, had a beard and mustache.

Investigators said that Wrobel allegedly walked up to a table where the two victims were sitting and fired at close range before fleeing in a black and purple Dodge Charger. Within five minutes of the shooting, police found the car parked at McCarran International Airport, but it wasn’t clear whether Wrobel had accessed the terminal or boarded a flight.

As of Tuesday, his whereabouts were unknown, police said.

“To anyone out there who is listening and has information about this case or who can help solve this case, we urge you to come forward,” Plummer said. “Do it for Mia Banks and the other victim in this case.”

Wrobel is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Plummer warned the public Tuesday to avoid approaching Wrobel if he is seen and to instead call 911 immediately.

Feds join manhunt

Federal investigators from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service are helping Las Vegas police in the search for Wrobel.

Jose Perez, supervisory special agent at the FBI’s Las Vegas field office, said investigators are considering filing a federal search warrant if they find out Wrobel fled the state.

“We’re bring all the resources that the FBI has to bear into this investigation,” Perez said.

North Las Vegas and Henderson police also joined the search, and enforcement agencies in California, Utah and Arizona have been notified of the manhunt.

Anyone with information should call Metro at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

