Victim in early morning gunfight at Las Vegas apartment complex ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a central Las Vegas gunfight early Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a gun battle broke out leaving one man dead and two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Kensington Suites apartments, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates after a gun battle broke out leaving one man dead and two others hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Kensington Suites apartments, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana está investigando después de que un tiroteo estalló dejando un muerto y otros dos hospitalizados con heridas de bala en el estacionamiento de los apartamentos Kensington Suites, ubicados en 2200 W. Bonanza Road el viernes, 7 de agosto de 2020, en Las Vegas. Un hombre murió en la escena y dos resultaron heridos. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

He was 38-year-old Gregron McCoy and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said an argument between groups of people took place at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Kensington Suites apartments, 2200 W. Bonanza Road.

“There was an altercation inside the apartment complex involving at least four males,” Spencer said. “At some point during that altercation guns are pulled out. There are at least three males, possibly four, exchanging gunfire.”

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene and two others drove themselves to North Vista Hospital and were taken to University Medical Center, police said. One was in “extremely critical condition” and the other was expected to survive, police said.

Three handguns were recovered from the scene. Spencer said police do not know what the argument was about.

Police initially said a fourth person believed to be involved had not been located, but Spencer said Wednesday that the person had been arrested. Clark County Detention Center booking logs show that Jovanny Cortez-Torres, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with the case.

Cortez-Torres is being held on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He is expected in court Tuesday.

