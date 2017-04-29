Victim in fatal shooting at central valley apartment complex identified

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death that took place Wednesday night at the Emory Apartment Homes at 5100 O’Bannon Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the Las Vegas man who was shot and killed after a fight in the central valley Wednesday night.

Michael Reiger, 48, died from multiple gunshot wounds after a fight broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Emory Apartment Homes at 5100 O’Bannon Drive, near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said.

When police arrived, they discovered Reiger had been shot and killed at the scene after a fight, said Lt. Dan McGrath with Metro’s homicide unit.

As police were on the scene, they received a call of another man with a gunshot wound, McGrath said. The man, in his 50s, told police he had been shot at the apartment complex before he drove himself to a house north of the shooting site.

McGrath said the second man was shot with “shotgun-type pellets” and was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both men shot were part of a group of five men and women who drove to the apartment complex. The group eventually fought with at least two residents from an apartment at the complex.

It wasn’t clear what led to the fight, McGrath said, but police do not think it was gang-related.

