Homicides

Victim killed in northwest Las Vegas street fight identified

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting
Man accused of killing estranged wife found incompetent to stand trial
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 11:51 am
 

A man killed in a shooting that injured two others Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley has been identified as 41-year-old Carl Chester Jr.

Chester died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The shooting, reported about 4 p.m., stemmed from a street fight in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive, near Buffalo Road south of Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Chester died at the scene, while the two others were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.

The shooting scene is located near a basketball center and a trampoline park.

Police said the “suspects” left the scene before officers arrived.

As of Thursday, police had not announced any arrests.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

