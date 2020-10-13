85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Victim of fatal stabbing identified as 57-year-old man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2020 - 12:21 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 57-year-old who was fatally stabbed late Sunday by a man who also stabbed and injured two others.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. Sunday after report of the stabbing near Ninth Street and Bonneville Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to University Medical Center, but Donald Mancil died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Mancil’s death was ruled a homicide due to stab wounds of the torso, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives determined that the three people who were injured were in an “altercation” with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the man stabbed the three and ran from the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available. It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified or arrested a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about Mancil’s killing can contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
3
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
$100K royal flush progressive hits at off-Strip casino
4
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
5
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST