Victim of fatal stabbing identified as 57-year-old man

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed late Sunday in downtown Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 57-year-old who was fatally stabbed late Sunday by a man who also stabbed and injured two others.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. Sunday after report of the stabbing near Ninth Street and Bonneville Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to University Medical Center, but Donald Mancil died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Mancil’s death was ruled a homicide due to stab wounds of the torso, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives determined that the three people who were injured were in an “altercation” with an unknown man. During the confrontation, the man stabbed the three and ran from the scene, police said.

Further information was not immediately available. It was unclear Tuesday if police had identified or arrested a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about Mancil’s killing can contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

