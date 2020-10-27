63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Homicides

Witnesses sought after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 3:02 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2020 - 5:03 pm

Las Vegas police are searching for witnesses after a man was found dead in an apartment in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., after an anonymous person called to report there was a body in one of the rooms, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a briefing at the scene.

“The person who called left no information other than that there was a deceased person inside the apartment,” Spencer said, noting at 4 p.m. that officers were still waiting on the coroner to arrive and a search warrant to investigate the scene.

Spencer said they have no witnesses to the death and that police believe the apartment was being subleased as a short-term rental.

Investigators believe multiple people left the apartment before officers arrived, but no descriptions of those people were available Tuesday afternoon.

”We are still trying to determine who was at the apartment,” he said. “We have vague descriptions that there were people leaving the apartment.”

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
3
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
4
CARTOON: The Biden bus
CARTOON: The Biden bus
5
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST