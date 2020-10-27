Witnesses sought after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas police are searching for witnesses after a man was found dead inside an apartment in central Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3355 Arville St. in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3355 Arville St. in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for witnesses after a man was found dead in an apartment in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., after an anonymous person called to report there was a body in one of the rooms, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a briefing at the scene.

“The person who called left no information other than that there was a deceased person inside the apartment,” Spencer said, noting at 4 p.m. that officers were still waiting on the coroner to arrive and a search warrant to investigate the scene.

Spencer said they have no witnesses to the death and that police believe the apartment was being subleased as a short-term rental.

Investigators believe multiple people left the apartment before officers arrived, but no descriptions of those people were available Tuesday afternoon.

”We are still trying to determine who was at the apartment,” he said. “We have vague descriptions that there were people leaving the apartment.”

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.