Woman accused of killing boyfriend, fleeing to California

A woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend two days after the couple bought new cars together, according to a police report released Wednesday.

Erica Stacy, 35, was arrested Friday and booked on murder and conspiracy, according to jail records. A warrant was outstanding still for co-defendant Donald Green Wednesday.

The pair is accused of fatally shooting Brian Ramey, 33, just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 28 near 1st Street and Palm Lane, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage in the area that they said showed a Dodge Challenger and a Chevy Camaro racing before Ramey ran away from the two cars and was gunned down by another man, according to the arrest report.

Police said Stacy went to see Ramey’s family the day he died, and she told them the couple had just bought the Challenger and Camaro on Feb. 26. They were fighting when Ramey drove off. She claimed Ramey was texting her until 12:28 a.m., but his cellphone wasn’t on him when he was found dead and it wasn’t in the car, police said.

Stacy’s gun was found in the Challenger, and latent fingerprints brought to Metro’s crime lab matched Green’s fingerprints, detectives wrote in the report.

Cell phone pings from March 2 showed Stacy and Green were driving to California together, police said, but it remained unclear how Stacy was found and arrested.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing May 19.

