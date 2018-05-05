Woman accused of stabbing, killing her roommate in North Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge after she was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of her roommate late Friday.

Dymund Ellis (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Investigators determined that an argument between the 19-year-old woman and 25-year-old man broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near North Pecos Road. When North Las Vegas police officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who called 911 to report the stabbing, but police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the suspect, identified as Dymund Ellis, was taken into custody without incident when officers arrived at the scene. She is facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Ellis does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, court records show.

No other details were immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who was killed once his family has been notified. His death is the 10th homicide investigated by the North Las Vegas Police Department this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

About a month ago, North Las Vegas police investigated another fatal argument between two roommates.

Paula Wynant, 39, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 56-year-old Arthur J. Noble, who was killed in the mobile home the two shared on the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue, police said.

