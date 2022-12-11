54°F
Homicides

Woman arrested in connection to east Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2022 - 4:29 pm
 
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman was arrested in connection to a killing at an east Las Vegas apartment this week, according to police booking records.

Rotesha Shanek Battle, 47, faces a potential charge of open murder in connection to the killing of a person Thursday night at the Citrus Apartments, 60 N. Pecos Road, near East Charleston Boulevard.

Police responded to the apartment around 10:45 p.m. The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the identity of the victim.

As of Saturday afternoon, Battle remained in custody without bail. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

