Police investigating homicide at east Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 12:31 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Thursday night.

It occurred around 10:45 p.m. at the Citrus Apartments, 60 N. Pecos Road, near East Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said one person was killed. No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

