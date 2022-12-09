Police investigating homicide at east Las Vegas apartment complex

It occurred at the Citrus Apartments, 60 N Pecos Road, around 10:45 p.m., Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Thursday night.

It occurred around 10:45 p.m. at the Citrus Apartments, 60 N. Pecos Road, near East Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said one person was killed. No further information was available.

