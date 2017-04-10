ad-fullscreen
Woman fatally shoots brother in North Las Vegas, police say

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2017 - 6:38 am
 

Police say a woman shot and killed her brother early Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Police received reports of a shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, near West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Medical personnel said the man was dead at the scene, Patty said.

The man’s sister is in custody, police said. There are no other suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

