Woman fatally shoots brother in North Las Vegas, police say

North Las Vegas police investigate the shooting death of a man at a home in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, Monday, April 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police say a woman shot and killed her brother early Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Police received reports of a shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, near West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Medical personnel said the man was dead at the scene, Patty said.

The man’s sister is in custody, police said. There are no other suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

