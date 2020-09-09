Woman fatally shot in east Las Vegas identified

A 43-year-old woman who was shot last week in east Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Review-Journal file photo)

A 43-year-old woman who was shot last week in east Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Shannon William was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called at 4 a.m. to the Sunset Cove Apartments, 5225 E. Charleston Blvd., after William was shot while trying to collect her belongings from a woman she previously lived with in the complex, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

The shooter was a 43-year-old man, according to Metro homicide logs, which said the case is being investigated as self-defense. The man has not been charged.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.