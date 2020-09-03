Woman’s slaying in east Las Vegas likely self-defense, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the slaying of an individual at Sunset Cove apartments, 5355 E. Charleston Blvd., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers stand guard outside the scene of a homicide investigation at Sunset Cove Apartments, 5225 E. Charleston Blvd near Nellis Boulevard, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the slaying of a woman at an east Las Vegas apartment complex early Thursday in an apparent case of self-defense.

Police had cordoned off several apartments with crime scene tape at the Sunset Cove apartments, 5255 E. Charleston Blvd.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting unfolded as part of a complex domestic relationship.

A caller reported to police at 4 a.m. that a woman had shot at an apartment in the complex. Spencer said the victim had previously dated a woman living at the complex and showed up at the apartment at 4 a.m. to retrieve her belongings. She then attempted to force her way into the apartment, prompting a man inside to fatally shoot the intruder, he said.

“There were a couple of times where he asked who was at the door. He didn’t hear anything,” Spencer said. “He cracked open the door and, as he was cracking open the door, the victim shoved the door open to force her way into the apartment. At that point the male fired one round, striking the female and then immediately recognized who the female was and … began to render aid.”

Spencer said facts are preliminary but it appears the shooter acted in self-defense.

Residents said the apartment complex near Nellis Boulevard has had a lot of problems.

“We’ve been telling the managers we need more security,” resident Isabel Santoy said. “You hear gunshots here every weekend. Every weekend.”

Santoy said in one instance she recently emerged from her apartment and found a child smoking marijuana.

