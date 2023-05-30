76°F
Homicides

Woman found dead in Strip hotel room, ex-husband arrested, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Fernando Gomez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Fernando Gomez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 42-year-old man was arrested after he was found next to his ex-wife’s body in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, police said Tuesday.

Fernando Gomez is being held without bail, facing one count of murder, according to jail records.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at 1:33 p.m. to a hotel room on the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, after a report of a suicidal man, according to a statement from the department.

Police said Gomez is suspected of killing his ex-wife and injuring himself before he called police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but police did not detail what may have killed her.

Officers did not name the hotel, but the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Aria, Park MGM, New York-New York and Hilton Grand Vacations Club are all on the 3700 block.

The woman is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Gomez is due in court Wednesday morning.

Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

