Woman identified in Henderson apparent murder-suicide

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning inside a Henderson home.

On Thursday afternoon, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled the woman’s death was a homicide. Juliane Kellner, 42, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

She and a man were found during a welfare check in the bedroom of the home on the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive, the coroner’s office said.

The man had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon. The coroner’s office will release his name as well as cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.

No other details have been released by the Henderson Police Department, including the pair’s relationship, but coroner’s office records indicate that Kellner, listed as a Las Vegas resident, did not live in the Whitney Ranch home.

Her death was the 75th homicide in Clark County this year, and the eighth investigated by Henderson police.

Last year, domestic murder-suicides drove homicide numbers in Henderson, accounting for about 41 percent of the city’s record 17 killings.

Wednesday’s deaths mark the first such case in Henderson this year, although Review-Journal records show that the city was on pace to either tie or surpass last year’s homicide total. At the same time last year, Henderson police had investigated six killings.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.