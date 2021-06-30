Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified

A woman who was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a domestic violence attack in Henderson on Monday night has been identified as a California resident.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

A woman who was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a domestic violence attack in Henderson on Monday night has been identified as Crystal Turner, 48, of Van Nuys, California.

Henderson police said they have arrested Andre Andrews, 39, in the killing.

An arrest report for Andrews said police were called to the 90 block of Huntfield Drive, near North Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway, at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. They found Turner shot in the face and two 21-year-old men, Billy Brown and Brian Washington, with gunshot wounds to their torsos.

Police said Andrews’ wife told dispatchers that “her husband had been whipping her and then he had pulled out a gun.”

Andrews was located at the scene and quickly arrested. Police said they found a black revolver near him.

According to police, Andrews’ wife said the domestic dispute started in their home and escalated with “him grabbing her right arm and punching her in the head.” She called for help from friends. Turner, Brown and Washington arrived a short time later.

“Shortly after they arrived Andre shot Crystal in the face,” police said in the report. “Brian and Billy immediately became involved in a physical fight. During the fight they tried to get the firearm away from Andre however they were both shot in the process.”

Police said that when they inspected a vehicle that the victims arrived in, they found an empty handgun holster and a handgun magazine. However, the handgun itself was missing.

Andrews was hospitalized with head injuries as a result of the fight.

“Due to the fact Andre is intubated at Sunrise Hospital he could not be interviewed,” police said. “He was placed under arrest and the Henderson Detention Center will have corrections officers assigned to the hospital.”

The Clark County coroner’s office said Turner died from a gunshot wound to the head. The death was ruled a homicide.

Henderson Justice Court records show that Andrews is facing charges of murder, domestic battery and two counts of attempted murder. A felony arraignment was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.