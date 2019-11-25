Woman shot, killed inside vehicle in northeast valley

Las Vegas police said a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street about 5 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police have East Lake Mead Boulevard closed between Lamb and Nellis for an investigation on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Police are investigating a homicide and vehicle accident at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A black Cadillac is seen as police investigate a homicide and vehicle accident at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Crime scene tape and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department squad vehicle block East Lake Mead Boulevard between Lamb and Nellis boulevards about 5:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide and vehicle accident at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating a homicide and vehicle accident at East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle in the northeast valley early Monday.

A phone call about 5 a.m. notified police of a vehicle accident at of East Lake Mead and North Lamont Street, Metropolitran Police Department Sgt. Jon Scott said.

When police arrived they found a woman dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. There were no other vehicles at the scene.

East Lake Mead Boulevard was closed in both directions between Lamb and Nellis boulevards as the investigation continued.

