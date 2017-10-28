Woman shot man in North Las Vegas in self-defense, police say

Police said the woman who fatally shot a man Friday afternoon outside a North Las Vegas home was acting in self-defense.

The scene of a homicide on Hassell Avenue near Comstock Drive in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

North Las Vegas homicide detectives found in their initial investigation that there was a verbal argument between the 31-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman just outside the home before the shooting. Police said it was during a physical altercation between the two that the woman fired at the man in self-defense.

The two knew each other, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said, although their relationship wasn’t immediately clear.

A white sedan with a busted-out window was parked in a driveway within the crime scene. Leavitt said Friday police were investigating whether it was related to the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man identified by once his family has been notified. His death marks the 210th homicide investigated in the county this year and the 18th investigated by North Las Vegas police.

Anyone with information about this homicide may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

