Woman stabbed to death outside east Las Vegas convenience store

The stabbing occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the parking lot of Green Valley Grocery at 7121 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Felix Street. A witness reported seeing the woman arguing with a man prior to the attack.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning at an east valley convenience store. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman seen arguing with a man early Wednesday was found stabbed to death shortly afterward outside of an east valley convenience store, Las Vegas police said.

About 5:40 a.m., a woman witnessed the pair arguing in the parking lot of Green Valley Grocery, 7121 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Felix Street, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The woman then ran into the store to seek help from the clerk, but when they got outside, the man was gone and the woman was on the ground suffering from stab wounds, police determined Wednesday.

The woman, who Spencer said was in her mid-30s and was not an employee of the store, died at the scene. The suspect remained at-large as of 8:20 a.m.

Spencer could not immediately release a description of the man.

Detectives believe that the two were in a relationship.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified. Her death was the 157th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 130th investigated by Metro.

Review-Journal staff writers Max Michor and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.