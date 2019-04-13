Woman suspected in doctor’s death booked into Las Vegas jail

Kelsey Nichole Turner, 25 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Dr. Thomas Burchard (Courtesy of Judy Earp)

Dr. Thomas Burchard and girlfriend Judy Earp (Courtesy)

Kelsey Turner, the former model arrested in connection with the killing of a California doctor, was booked into a Las Vegas jail on a murder charge late Friday.

Turner was extradited from California on Friday night and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to jail records.

Turner, 25, was arrested in connection with Thomas Burchard’s death on March 21 in Stockton, California, by Las Vegas detectives and members of a Stockton FBI task force, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The body of the child psychiatrist from Salinas, California, was found March 7 in the trunk of an abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a desert area east of the valley. He died from blunt force injury to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

His body was found after a man driving through the remote area about 10:50 a.m. noticed a vehicle with a broken window along East Lake Mead Boulevard, about 7 miles east of Los Feliz Street. Officers checked the trunk and found his body inside, police said.

Arrest warrants for Diana Pena and Jon Kennison were issued April 5, after their fingerprints were found on the Mercedes-Benz in which Burchard’s body was found. Police believe Pena and Kennison were Turner’s roommates, and each fled the state after the murder, according to the arrest warrants obtained by the Review-Journal.

Pena and Kennison face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.