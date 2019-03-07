Las Vegas police investigating body found near Lake Mead

A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a desert area near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Thursday in open desert near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

About 10:50 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle that had a rock thrown through one of its windows parked along East Lake Mead Boulevard, about 7 miles east of Los Feliz Street but before the entrance to the Lake Mead park, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The body was found after officers arrived and checked the surrounding area, she said, prompting Metro’s homicide unit to take over the investigation.

An officer at the scene said more details were expected to be released Thursday evening.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person after next of kin notifications.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

