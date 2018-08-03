Hundreds of guns stolen in Henderson recovered; suspects arrested

Federal and local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday recovered hundreds of guns that were stolen from a Henderson resort parking lot this week.

From left: Samual Donesing, 28, Samlane Donesing, 58, and Jaemillah Eagans, 26 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jaemillah Eagans, 26 (Henderson Police Department)

Samlane Donesing, 58 (Henderson Police Department)

Samual Donesing, 28 (Henderson Police Department)

Federal and local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday arrested three people and recovered hundreds of guns that were stolen from a Henderson resort parking lot this week.

A trailer and truck containing the guns and ammunition were stolen from the Fiesta Henderson parking lot on Tuesday, Henderson police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with Henderson police because of the amount of guns that were taken, the police department said. Henderson police initially reported that about 400 guns were stolen, but that number was revised to 300.

With the help of the Metropolitan Police Department and the ATF, Henderson police served a search warrant Wednesday night on the 7000 block of Washington Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95.

Police arrested Samual Donesing, 28, and Jaemillah Eagans, 26, in the theft of the truck and trailer. They were booked into the Henderson Detention Center. The department said federal charges were pending.

Samlane Donesing, 58, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Henderson police said all of the stolen guns appear to be accounted for, but that has not been confirmed.

7000 block of Washington Avenue, Las Vegas