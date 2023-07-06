Impaired drivers, illegal fireworks and house fires mark Independence Day

A fiery Fourth of July with dozens of suspected impaired drivers and thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks kept Las Vegas valley law enforcement busy.

A fire erupted at a home at 11003 Royal Highland Street early Wednesday, July 5, 2023, before the Clark County Fire Department put it out and no one was reported injured. (CCFD)

In a statement Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote that 61 people were cited for having illegal fireworks, and 2,537 pounds of contraband were confiscated as part of the “You Light It, We Write It” taskforce.

Firefighters blamed illegal fireworks for an increase in fires from Tuesday to Wednesday compared to the same time last year.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said more than 100 fires, from trees, brush and trash cans to single family homes were set on fire from noon July 4 to noon July 5.

North Las Vegas firefighters responded to 151 calls between 8 a.m. July 4 and 8 a.m. July 5. A spokesperson for the department said 45 of those were fires, and although no buildings were ablaze from fireworks, one car caught fire.

There were no injuries reported.

During the same time period, Henderson Fire Department responded to 13 fires related to fireworks, the department wrote in a statement.

Combined, North Las Vegas and Henderson police arrested 15 people on suspected impaired driving on July 4. Metro arrested 18 people and cited 67 on impaired driving charges in their DUI Blitz Tuesday night.

Metro officers said during their 161 traffic stops Tuesday night, five firearms were impounded.

