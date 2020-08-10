Impairment suspected in central Las Vegas Valley rollover crash

Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist suspected of driving while impaired flipped a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley early Monday, causing moderate traffic delays.

A vehicle was observed upside down at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street. Las Vegas police were at the scene and had a man and a woman in handcuffs.

The man was heard yelling “I wasn’t driving!” Traffic on Flamingo eastbound was restricted to one lane, and Edmond was closed.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said impairment is suspected in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.