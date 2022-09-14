Infant dies after mother’s suspected impaired driving crash

Inayah Alston of North Las Vegas was 3 months old when she died Aug. 31 at University Medical Center.

Kazjah Dillion (North Las Vegas Police Department)

An infant girl has died after being injured in a suspected impaired driving crash police said was caused by her mother, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Inayah Alston of North Las Vegas was 3 months old when she died Aug. 31 at University Medical Center. The coroner’s office had not determined her cause and manner of death as of Wednesday.

Inayah was one of two children police said was not wearing a seat belt on Aug. 28 when their mother, Kazjah Dillion, 24, smashed a Chrysler 200 into a boulder near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue, according to Dillon’s arrest report.

Dillion told police she had worked a double shift at an her job, which was not disclosed, and had two drinks at Drai’s Nightclub before picking up her two children, the infant and a 1-year-old, from a family member’s house, according to the arrest report.

She said she must have fallen asleep while driving because she did not remember the crash, the report stated. Witnesses told police Dillion walked away from the car, leaving her injured children inside, according to the arrest report.

Investigators said none of the three people in the car wore a seat belt, and one of the babies hit the windshield when Dillion crashed. Both children were hospitalized at the time. Police said the 1-year-old was treated and released from the hospital on Aug. 30.

A report from the Department of Child and Family Services said Inayah’s family had one prior report of possible neglect, when she was 21 days old. Child Protective Services found the claim was unsubstantiated and closed the case.

Dillion was charged Sept. 6 with two counts of child abuse, duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death, failure to decrease speed and failure to properly maintain a travel lane.

She posted a $25,000 bail Wednesday, according to court records.

