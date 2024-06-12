Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley

The bodies were discovered June 5 in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, near Tropicana Avenue.

Two people have been arrested in connection with two people who were found fatally shot in the southeast Las Vegas Valley last week.

Guillermo Ramirez Lastre, 54, and Dianelys Fernandez, 33, were arrested Tuesday after the bodies were discovered June 5 in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said a person went to check on their neighbors and found the two dead.

Lastre and Fernandez were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Court records showed Fernandez and Lastre are also facing a robbery charge and a conspiracy to commit robbery charge.

The identity of the victims has not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.