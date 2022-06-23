Infant’s manner of death undetermined by coroner

Dominic Rojas, 1, was found dead in his crib in the 4700 block of Convaire Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled on Thursday that the manner of a one-year-old’s death in the northeast valley earlier this year was undetermined.

Dominic Rojas was found dead March 20 in his crib in the 4700 block of Convaire Avenue, near East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard. At the time, police were investigating the death.

Rojas died from sudden infant death syndrome, coronavirus and several genetic viruses, according to the coroner’s office.

The family had previously been reported to Child Protective Services several times, according to a report from the Department of Child and Family Services.

In 2013 they were reported for abuse, but the claim was not substantiated. Less than a month before Rojas was born, the family was reported for another claim that turned out to be unsubstantiated, according to the report.

On March 6, two weeks before the baby died, a report of possible neglect was created.

