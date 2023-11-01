68°F
Crime

Inmate convicted in 1998 killing of UNR officer dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 5:36 pm
 
Convicted killer Siaosi Vanisi, escorted by a Nevada State Prison guard, enters court Friday, J ...
Convicted killer Siaosi Vanisi, escorted by a Nevada State Prison guard, enters court Friday, Jan. 18, 2002, to hear the judge set his execution date for the week of April 8. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Marilyn Newton)
Siaosi Vanisi (NDOC)
Siaosi Vanisi (NDOC)

A death row inmate convicted of the 1998 killing of a University of Nevada, Reno, police officer has died in custody.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that Siaosi Vanisi, 53, died at University Medical Center on Thursday.

He was convicted and sentenced for the hatchet murder of UNR campus police sergeant George Sullivan.

Vanisi had been in custody since 1999 and has been serving his sentence at High Desert State Prison.

NDOC did not provide Vanisi’s cause or manner of death and said an autopsy had been requested.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

