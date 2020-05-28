Inmate on house arrest found dead at home, Las Vegas police say

A Clark County Detention Center inmate on house arrest was found dead at home on Wednesday morning, police said.

A Clark County Detention Center inmate on house arrest was found dead at home on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the home on the 100 block of West Lake Mead Parkway to check on an inmate whose ankle monitor had lost power, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday night.

They knocked on the door and didn’t get an answer, so they entered the home and found the inmate dead, police said.

“There was no evidence at the scene suggesting the decedent was the victim of a crime and the death may be the result of a medical episode,” police said.

The inmate was booked on robbery charges on March 26 and released to house arrest on Sunday, police said. The inmate did not have any interaction with police prior to his death.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.