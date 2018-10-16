Crime

Inmate serving time for probation violation dies in Las Vegas hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 8:46 am
 

A Nevada inmate has died at a Las Vegas hospital, the state Department of Corrections said.

Tony Lewis Traylor, 55, was declared dead shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. Before he was hospitalized, Traylor was in custody at High Desert State Prison for violating his probation conditions by being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the department said. He was serving a sentence of 19 to 48 months.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified Traylor’s family and will determine his official cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

