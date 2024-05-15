73°F
Nevada correctional officer facing charges of giving phone to prisoner

A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured.
A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured. (Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections)
Nye County investigating officer-involved shooting
Las Vegas police investigating homicide in east valley
Henderson police release body-worn video from fatal barricade event
Jon Gruden-NFL dispute must go to arbitration, Nevada Supreme Court rules
By Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 5:48 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2024 - 5:49 pm

A Nevada Department of Corrections officer is facing charges of bribery and attempting to furnish a cellphone to a prisoner.

LaWayne Hardiman, who had worked for NDOC as a correctional officer on and off since 2020, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation from the department’s Office of the Inspector General. Hardiman was terminated on Tuesday.

James Dzurenda, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, said the arrest came as part of a statewide initiative to crack down on contraband.

“We applaud our staff’s commitment to remaining vigilant in upholding security measures and reporting suspicious activity,” Dzurenda said in a news release.

Hardiman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of bribery of a public official and six counts of attempting to furnish a cellphone to a state prisoner.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

