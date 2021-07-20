Judge declines to dismiss DUI case against Zaon Collins

A Las Vegas judge has refused to dismiss a DUI case against basketball standout Zaon Collins in connection with a deadly wreck.

Former Bishop Gorman High School basketball standout Zaon Collins, right, and his attorney Richard Schonfeld prepare to leave the courtroom after Collins’ hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Collins’ attorney Richard Schonfeld argued last week that Collins was not impaired by marijuana at the time of a December crash that left Eric Echevarria dead.

But Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum denied the motion in an order handed down late Monday.

The collision occurred near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads in southwest Las Vegas. Authorities have said Collins, 19 at the time, was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger at nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when he crashed into a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Echevarria, a veteran and an elementary school employee.

Echevarria, 52, died on the way to a hospital.

Las Vegas police said “a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana” was found near the driver’s seat of Collins’ vehicle during the investigation, and, according to a blood test, the basketball player had 3.0 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his system. The legal limit for drivers in Nevada is 2.0 nanograms per milliliter.

