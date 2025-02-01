58°F
Crime

Juvenile fleeing from police faces multiple charges in crash fatal to bicyclist

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2025 - 4:05 pm
 

A juvenile driver is facing multiple charges in a mid-January northeast Las Vegas crash that killed a bicyclist.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit has booked the unnamed individual on five felony and two misdemeanor charges, according to a Friday news release.

The crash occurred Jan. 15 at North Lamb Boulevard and East Stewart Avenue when a Chrysler 300 northbound on Lamb at a high rate of speed sideswiped a Mitsubishi Outlander, continued north and hit a Chevy Tahoe, went onto the sidewalk and hit a bicyclist.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 was fleeing from a traffic stop conducted by Metropolitan Police Department officers at Lamb and Charleston boulevards.

Killed was 41-year-old Luis Sanchez Ochoa, police said. He died at the scene.

The felony charges include failure to stop required upon signal of a peace officer with death, DUI resulting in death, DUI with substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The misdemeanors include driving without a valid license and expired registration.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

