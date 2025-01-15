51°F
Pedestrian killed, driver in custody after northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Police investigate a pedestrian’s death Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a pedestrian’s death Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a pedestrian’s death Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 8:25 am
 
Updated January 15, 2025 - 9:06 am

Police say a driver fleeing from officers after an attempted vehicle stop struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle crashed into two vehicles before stopping. The driver is in custody, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is shut down in all directions at the intersection of Stewart and Lamb. The public is asked to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

