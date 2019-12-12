Knife brandished as female students fight at Henderson high school

A knife was brandished during a fight involving five female students Wednesday morning at a Henderson high school, according to Clark County School District police.

Foothill High School, Henderson (Google Street View)

Sgt. Bryan Zink said Thursday morning that a preliminary investigation indicated the incident at Foothill High School was a “four-on-one” fight.

As school staff broke up the fight Wednesday morning, the girl being attacked — who was injured in the fight — pulled out a knife, Zink said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and could face charges when she is released from the hospital.

The four others, who Zink said were uninjured, were cited Wednesday “for battery and conspiracy to commit battery.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing, he said.

