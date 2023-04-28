Las Vegas DEA agents seize 50 pounds of meth from hotel room
Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of California was arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday.
Las Vegas drug enforcement agents this week seized about 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a local hotel room that was being used by a California man to stash drugs.
Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of Salinas, faces charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
On Wednesday, agents took Manzanares into custody and during a search of his vehicle recovered a gun and cocaine. A search warrant was served at his hotel room where about 50 pounds of methamphetamine was found in two duffle bags, according to a statement from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
