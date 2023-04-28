89°F
Crime

Las Vegas DEA agents seize 50 pounds of meth from hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2023 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2023 - 5:32 pm
(DEA)
(DEA)

Las Vegas drug enforcement agents this week seized about 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a local hotel room that was being used by a California man to stash drugs.

Manuel Efrain Manzanares, 26, of Salinas, faces charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

On Wednesday, agents took Manzanares into custody and during a search of his vehicle recovered a gun and cocaine. A search warrant was served at his hotel room where about 50 pounds of methamphetamine was found in two duffle bags, according to a statement from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

